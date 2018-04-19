You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’s’ Sky is Falling, But Why?

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean.

Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky.

Now, that original comet appears to have been joined by meteors. Reddit user Plus5Defense posted a video Wednesday of a sizeable one streaking across the screen. There’s also apparently a strange buzzing noise. Another Reddit user, Zotrai, claims the sound effect matches the game’s Take the L and Hootenanny emotes when viewing them as spectrograms. Which probably means absolutely nothing. Maybe.

“Fortnite’s” Season Three Battle Pass includes a space suit, along with stickers of eggs, dinosaurs, and an explosion. Some in the community think this is a coy reference to a mass extinction event like the asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs millions of years ago. They expected it to happen today (a viral doomsday meme said the real world would end on April 18) and believed the meteor would strike “Fortnite’s” Tilted Towers, since that building just received an influx of loot and telescopes, according to Polygon. But, as of this writing, that hasn’t happened. If some big in-game event is about to occur, it’ll likely go down when Season Three ends on April 30.

More Gaming

  • Fortnite comet

    'Fortnite's' Sky is Falling, But Why?

    Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean. Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky. Now, that original comet appears to […]

  • Xbox E3

    Microsoft Details E3 2018 Plans

    Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean. Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky. Now, that original comet appears to […]

  • Vane

    80-Plus Independent Games Coming to This Year's BitSummit

    Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean. Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky. Now, that original comet appears to […]

  • World of Demons

    Platinum's Latest is Mobile Action Game 'World of Demons'

    Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean. Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky. Now, that original comet appears to […]

  • Minecraft

    Nearly 50,000 'Minecraft' Accounts Infected With Malware Thanks to Modified 'Skins'

    Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean. Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky. Now, that original comet appears to […]

  • 'Warframe' Gets New Character and Survival

    'Warframe' Gets New Character and Survival Mode

    Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean. Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky. Now, that original comet appears to […]

  • Nintendo Parental Settings

    Nintendo Overhauls Parental Control App for Switch

    Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean. Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky. Now, that original comet appears to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad