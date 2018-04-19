‘Fortnite’s’ Sky is Falling, But Why?

Mysterious meteors are appearing in Epic Games’ popular online battle royale title “Fortnite,” and fans are wildly speculating about what it could mean.

Last month, players began experiencing random controller rumbles when nothing was happening on screen, according to Kotaku and a strange celestial body appeared in the sky.

Now, that original comet appears to have been joined by meteors. Reddit user Plus5Defense posted a video Wednesday of a sizeable one streaking across the screen. There’s also apparently a strange buzzing noise. Another Reddit user, Zotrai, claims the sound effect matches the game’s Take the L and Hootenanny emotes when viewing them as spectrograms. Which probably means absolutely nothing. Maybe.

FORTNITE METEOR IS HUMMING AND MAKING STANGE NOISES LISTEN CLOSELY pic.twitter.com/x1otxQJruI — Páshtinin (@SahaptinDialect) April 18, 2018

“Fortnite’s” Season Three Battle Pass includes a space suit, along with stickers of eggs, dinosaurs, and an explosion. Some in the community think this is a coy reference to a mass extinction event like the asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs millions of years ago. They expected it to happen today (a viral doomsday meme said the real world would end on April 18) and believed the meteor would strike “Fortnite’s” Tilted Towers, since that building just received an influx of loot and telescopes, according to Polygon. But, as of this writing, that hasn’t happened. If some big in-game event is about to occur, it’ll likely go down when Season Three ends on April 30.