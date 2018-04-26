You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Now Largest Free-to-Play Console Game of All Time

Epic Games’ massive free-to-play survival Battle Royale game “Fortnite” has overthrown “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” in terms of overall monthly players and revenue generated, market research company SuperData announced today. It also hit the top spot by revenue on iOS in the United States in its launch month, and has the highest conversion rate of any free-to-play PC game in March.

In March alone, “Fortnite” players around the world spent $223 million across all platforms, up a whopping 73% from February. Drake, a new season of the Battle Pass, and a John Wick skin all contributed to the massive growth.

Canadian rapper Drake streamed the game along with popular “Fortnite” player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to 628,000 concurrent viewers back in March. At the time, it set a record for most concurrents for a single channel, though Blevins has since broke that record, streaming the game from an event last week to 667,000 people.

“Fortnite’s” success is relatively unparalleled, except by “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” – which had sold more than 30 million copies on PC as of February. By all intents and purposes, “Fornite’s” colossal rise in popularity wasn’t expected. When the game launched in July 2015, after six years of development, it was met with middling reviews and sales. However, after the success of “Battlegrounds” and the battle royale genre, and “Fortnite’s” own take on it, the game’s taken over the pop-culture lexicon. In November 2017, two months after adding the mode, “Fortnite” had more than 20 million players.

Other success stories out of the report include 2015’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops III,” which continues to hold an impressive audience despite being two iterations behind this year’s “Call of Duty: WWII,” “Far Cry 5,” which had a digital launch that was up nearly 500 percent cmpared to 2016’s “Far Cry Primal,” and “Candy Crush” which had its must successful month since 2014.

 

