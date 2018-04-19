You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Week 9 Challenges Go Live

Fortnite
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 3’s week-nine challenges is live in “Fortnite” for Battle Pass owners, and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

All weekly challenges — including those from previous weeks — are unlocked and available for anyone who purchases the Season 3 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Deal damage to opponents’ structures (5,000 damage)
  • Search Chests in Haunted Hills (7)
  • Build Structures (250)
  • Visit different Taco Shops in a single match (3)
  • Follow the treasure map found in Moisty Mire (Hard)
  • Shotgun Eliminations (Hard; 4)
  • Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing (Hard; 3)

To deal plenty of damage to opponents’ structures, give the newly added Light Machine Gun a spin when you get the chance. And don’t forget to build structures of your own; you’ll need to construct 250 objects for one of the challenges. For the optimal route to visit three Taco Shops in a single game, consult this handy map on the “Fortnite” wiki. The rest of the challenges may take some time, but they’re fairly self-explanatory. Just remember to always finish the match in order to make sure you’re given credit for completing them.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks, and you’ll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Following last week’s 11-hour maintenance outage, Epic has given players 20 Battle Pass Stars and 1,600 Seasonal Gold as a token of their appreciation.

“Fortnite Battle Royale’s” weekly challenges reset on Thursday mornings. You can find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.

