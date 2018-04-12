‘Fortnite’ Week 8 Challenges Go Live

Season 3’s week eight challenges have gone live in “Fortnite” for Battle Pass owners, and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

All weekly challenges — including those from previous weeks — are unlocked and available for anyone who purchases the Season 3 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what gamers have to do this week:

Use a Vending Machine

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (500 damage)

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Dance on different Dance Floors (3)

Search between Three Boats (Hard)

Assault Rifle Eliminations (Hard; 5)

Eliminate opponents in Dusty Depot (Hard; 3)

While some of these are fairly self-explanatory, it doesn’t mean they won’t be tricky. Explosive weapons, for instance, can be difficult to find. Parachute to the westernmost region of the island, Snobby Shores, in order to plunder the seven chests you’ll need to complete for the third challenge. To locate the nearest vending machine, check out this handy map on the “Fortnite” wiki.

Dance floors are a new addition to the game, but so far they’ve been found on the ground floor of three locations: the Flush Factory, the haunted house near Pleasant Park, and the trailer park near Retail Row. To find the star “between Three Boats,” consult this one-minute YouTube clip from Reddit user KristofferYT for an easy flight path that’ll take you straight to its location on Loot Lake.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give users maximum value, in terms of loot, for their Battle Pass.

“Fortnite Battle Royale’s” weekly challenges usually reset at 4 a.m. Eastern on Thursdays. This week, however, the game’s servers were taken down for emergency maintenance, delaying the reset time by roughly 11 hours. You can find what the game delivered with the latest patch here.