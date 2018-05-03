‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 1 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what you have to do this week:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (500 damage)

Search Chests in Haunted Hills (7)

Use a Port-a-Fort (1)

Search F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E Letters (8)

Follow the treasure map found in Tomato Town (Hard)

Pistol Eliminations (Hard; 3)

Eliminate opponents in Flush Factory (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden treasure, there’s no need to grab the map in Tomato Town; just head to the spot marked on this all-in-one map by Reddit user thesquatingdog. The map also includes relevant areas of interest and spawn points for the individual letters needed to spell out the game’s title. (These will appear in order regardless of which point you visit first.) As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks, and you’ll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

An entirely new season has begun, so that means players will have to purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass in order to continue having access to weekly challenges.

“Fortnite Battle Royale’s” weekly challenges reset on Thursday mornings. You can find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.