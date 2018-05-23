‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 4 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s week-four challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what you have to do this week:

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles (1,000 damage)

Search Chests in Wailing Woods (7)

Search seven Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Visit the center of different Storm Circles in a single match (3)

Search between a Bench, Ice Cream Truck, and Helicopter (Hard)

Trap Eliminations (Hard; 1)

Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores (Hard; 3)

To find the various collectibles and treasures scattered across the island, consult this handy all-in-one map put together by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” This is a pretty straightforward week in most respects, so the trick will be getting that trap elimination, which requires you to find a trap and set it somewhere you can lure your opponent. Fortunately, you’ll only need to get one kill that way. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks, and you’ll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

During Season 4, players will have to purchase the seasonal Battle Pass in order to access weekly challenges. You can find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.