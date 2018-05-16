‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 3 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s Week 3 challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what to do this week:

Watch a Match Replay (1)

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents (500 damage)

Search Chests in Lonely Lodge (7)

Search Rubber Duckies (10)

Follow the treasure map found in Salty Springs (Hard)

Sniper Rifle Eliminations (Hard; 2)

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers (Hard; 3)

To find the various collectibles and treasures scattered across the island, consult this handy all-in-one map put together by Reddit user thesquatingdog. Rubber Duckies can be found at various locations scattered across the island; Tilted Towers, where players need to eliminate three opponents, is west of the island’s center. No need to find the treasure map in Salty Springs — just head straight to area J7, as marked on the map. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure to get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will gives maximum value, in terms of loot, for a Battle Pass.

During Season 4, players will have to purchase the seasonal Battle Pass in order to access weekly challenges. Find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.