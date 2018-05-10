‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 2 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what you have to do this week:

Search Chests in Greasy Grove (7)

Consume Hop Rocks (7)

Deal damage with Suppressed Weapons to opponents (500 damage)

Dance in front of different film cameras (7)

Search between a Scarecrow, Pink Hotrod, and a Big Screen (Hard)

Explosive Weapon Eliminations (Hard; 3)

Eliminate opponents in Tomato Town (Hard; 3)

To find the various consumables and treasures scattered across the island, consult this handy all-in-one map put together by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” Hop Rocks can be found in Dusty Divot near the center of the map, but they also spawn at various locations scattered across the island; the film cameras are similarly placed throughout the environment (see the golden diamond marks on the aforementioned map). As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

During the limited-time Avengers: Infinity War tie-in event, in which players can become the Mad Titan Thanos and wield the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, it’s also worth noting that his energy-beam attack counts toward your explosive-weapon eliminations.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks, and you’ll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

An entirely new season began last week, so that means players will have to purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass in order to continue having access to weekly challenges.

“Fortnite Battle Royale’s” weekly challenges reset on Thursday mornings. You can find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.