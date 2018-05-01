‘Fortnite’ Season 4 is Live: Hop Rocks, Low-Grav, Huge Crater

Tilted Tower still stands in the wake of “Fortnite’s” Season 4 opening event, the comet that spent much of the last season bearing down on the battle royale map leveled Dusty Depot instead. Players will now find a massive crater in the place of the three warehouses and, if you eat the glowing rocks found there, the ability to float as if in low gravity.

The shards also damaged other areas around the map, so expect to stumble upon plenty of changes as you play through your first set of matches in Season 4. There’s also a new location in the northern section of the map called Risky Reels.

Of course, Season 4 also brings with it a whole new set of skins and other cosmetics as well as the option to purchase a season pass. This season the unlockables have a distinct super hero flair to them. You can get a full rundown of what’s unlockable (or purchasable) over at Fornite Intel, but they include a Wonder Woman-like costume, a Falcon-like glider and a giant lollypop pickax.

The season also brought with it a slew of updates. The full patch notes are pasted below and include details about weapon changes, including removal of the crossbow and tweaking headshots.

Related Cataclysm Coming to 'Fortnite' Hits Tuesday Pro 'Fortnite' Team Signs 13-Year-Old

GENERAL Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.

Bug Fixes Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect. KNOWN ISSUES Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.

Tracking for the Self Refund issue can be found here.