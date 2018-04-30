Whatever Cataclysm Coming to ‘Fortnite’ Hits Tuesday

After nearly 10 weeks of teasing, fan cajoling and fan-theory baiting, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to lift the curtain (or drop the comet) on whatever “Fortnite” event they’ve been brewing up for Season 4 and the game’s map on Tuesday.

A final Season 4 teaser image — this one showing the silhouettes of four figures (super heroes?) standing on the rim of some sort of crater — popped up on the official Twitter account for “Fortnite” this morning along with the words “Brace for Impact.”

Fan theories and in-game art and animation all point to some sort of event triggered by a comet seen hurtling toward the map throughout much of Season 3. As this season wrapped up, things in the battle-royale game started changing a bit. There were meteor showers in the sky, then meteorites starting smacking into the ground around players and buildings. The rooftops of some buildings starting getting telescopes, all pointed to the giant comet in the sky. The televisions in homes starting transmitting an emergency signal with a giant pinata (a sort of mascot for the game) dropped across the color-bars of the transmission.

Brace for impact! Witness Season 4 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LVG3mO6vmK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 30, 2018

One leading fan-theory is that Tilted Towers — I suspect named both because it has really tall buildings, but also because people continue to drop into the city despite being killed nearly instantly in matches by the glut of other players — will either be destroyed or completely transformed by a comet strike.

Fortunately, we won’t have long to wait. Of course, the end of the season means those who want to get the extra goodies that come with a season pass will need to plunk down another $10 to access the ability to earn bonus cosmetics and experience. Also, those with a Season 3 pass only have till the end of the season to try and grab up what’s left for them in terms of this season’s goodies.