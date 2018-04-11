‘Fortnite’ Gets Instant-Fort Grenades, Replay System

The latest patch for Epic Games’ “Fortnite” brings with it a host of fascinating changes and fixes including a port-a-fort grenade that instantly builds a three-floor shelter for players in Battle Royale, and the new replay feature that lets users capture and edit gameplay.

The 3.5 patch is live now across platforms. Variety has detailed the major updates and additions below.

The Replay System, which is currently only available on PC and console versions of the game, allows players to save their matches and then go back to watch them from an angle, speed the replay up or slow it down, change perspective between first- and third-, and a variety of other fuctions.

Camera modes include a third-person with a slowly orbiting camera, drone-style camera, a gameplay camera, the ability to attach a camera to a select player, or free-roaming the map during play. Players can also adjust the exposure, aperture, focal length, and focus distance of the camera in settings.

The Port-a-Fort grenade is a rare item to find in-game that drops individually on the map. You can hold up to five of them in a session, if you’re able to find that many. When used, the grenade spawns a three-story-tall metal fort. The bottom floor is a single square with a door for entry and tired inside to help players get to the roof quickly.

Make sure to check out the full patch notes to get a rundown of the tweaks made to the weapons, drops, building, and other fixes and notes.