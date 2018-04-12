‘Fortnite’ Taken Offline After Database Issue, No ETA on Fix

“Fortnite” was taken offline last night after a database issue led to problems signing in and playing multiplayer matches in Epic Games’ popular third-person shooter. The game remains offline as of Thursday morning, with no estimate for when services will return to normal.

It appears the issues started surfacing on Wednesday at about 5 p.m. ET. At about 8 p.m. ET, the official account for “Fortnite” tweeted it was taking the game offline. “We’re bringing the servers offline for emergency maintenance. We apologize for this inconvenience. We currently have no ETA on when servers will be back up.”

Epic suggests fans follow the game’s official status page for live updates. The company also took to Reddit to apologize for the extended issues and explain in a bit more detail what happened, writing “We had a critical failure with one of our account service databases. As a result, our login and matchmaking systems are unstable. Our team has been working through the night on fixes in order to bring the game fully back up. Right now we don’t know how long it will take, but we will update you hourly.”

Fortnite’s rise to fame has been powered by streamers spending hours playing the game online, celebrity fans like rapper Drake mentioning it on Twitter — and occasionally joining in on a match — and an ever increasing player base that can access the game on smartphones, consoles, tablets and computers.

One of the key distinguishing factors of the free-to-play title, is that players can quickly build shelter and cover during raging gun battles as they fight to become the last person standing in online matches.

Drake’s irregular gaming sessions with top Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins set a record on the streaming service. Earlier this week, Drake said during a livestream while playing the game that he would put some “‘Fortnite’ lingo” in the game if game-maker Epic adds a dancing “Hotline Bling” emote to the game.

Epic recently released a patch that added a variety of new features to the game including a video replay feature and grenades that instantly build forts when used.