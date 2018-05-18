Epic Games is Working on Voice Chat For ‘Fortnite Mobile’, Android Update

Epic Games wants to bring voice chat to the mobile version of its popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” it said Friday in an update. The feature will work across all platforms, Epic added, and players will be able to easily mute themselves and other players, or open up all communications, with a simple tap.

“We know that communication is key when you’re squadding up for that Victory Royale, so we’re working to bring voice chat to mobile,” it said.

Epic is making a number of other tweaks to the game. It implemented a customizable HUD earlier this week, which is something fans have clamored for since launch. It’s also working on making the game’s installation size smaller. Over the next few updates, Epic said it will compress the size down while maintaining performance.

“We’ll be making overall patch sizes smaller and adding the ability to download the content in the background!” Epic said.

Other upcoming changes include:

An improved Autorun function

Improved stats servers and stats tracking

Game performance and stability tweaks

Finally, Epic said it’s targeting this summer for the release of “Fortnite” on Android. “We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you’ll hear it from us first,” it said.

“Fortnite” is currently one of the largest games on mobile. It earned an estimated $25 million in the first month after its iOS launch, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. Once the Android version launches, Sensor Tower estimates the game could gross more than $500 million by the end of 2018 across both platforms.