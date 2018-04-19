Report: ‘Fortnite’ on Mobile Earned $25 Million in First Month

Epic Games launched the mobile version of its battle royale shooter “Fortnite” last month, and it’s already grossed more than $25 million, according to intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

“Fortnite” on mobile was invite-only at first, but opened up to all iOS gamers on April 1. Since then, Sensor Tower said average daily player spending has topped $1 million worldwide. The game is now second to only Netflix in the amount of money iPhone users have spent on it so far this month. It’s out-grossing other top-earning apps like Pandora, YouTube, and Hulu. It also made more than 1.5 times as much money as King’s popular puzzle game “Candy Crush Saga.”

“Fortnite” has become a worldwide phenomenon since it launched its Battle Royale game mode in September 2017. It’s currently the most-watch title on both Twitch and YouTube, partially thanks to celebrities like rapper Drake and NBA star Gordon Hayward, who’ve live streamed themselves while playing. It’s so big, the majority of Epic Games’ 700 staff are now reportedly working on it, and it appears to be negatively affecting the stock prices of competing publishers like Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive.

Earlier this week, fans of “Fortnite” started reporting seeing meteors in the sky of the game. They theorize that it portends a major change in the game’s map or even the death of the Tilted Towers area of the game.

Sensor Tower estimates “Fortnite” on mobile could gross more than $500 million this year once it launches on Google Play, but that’s only if it comes out during the summer and sustains its current hype levels for a few months.