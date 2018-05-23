Brace Yourselves, ‘Fortnite’ Merchandise Is Coming

Epic Games selected global sports and talent management company IMG to be its exclusive worldwide agency for “Fortnite” merchandise and promotions.

“Our players want ‘Fortnite’ things so badly that they’re making their own stuff!” said Epic Games vice president Mark Rein. “We love that passion and think the time is right to provide them with official, high-quality products. There’s no better company than IMG to help us do that.”

IMG is a global leader in sports, events, media, and fashion marketing. It represents and manages some of the world’s biggest sports figures and fashion icons, according to its website, including model Claudia Schiffer, golfer Jack Nicklaus, and hockey player Wayne Gretzky. It also represents a wide variety of consumer products, media companies, military organizations, and more. It stages hundreds of live events and is one of the largest independent producers and distributors of sports media.

“‘Fortnite’ has captured the imagination of people around the world and has the most amazing universe of environments, tools, and heroes to inspire products of all kinds,” said president of IMG Licensing Bruno Maglione. “We are looking forward to providing ‘Fortnite’s’ growing community of fans a great range of creative items that reflect the game’s attitude and brand DNA.”

“Fortnite” is the largest free-to-play console game of all time, and it’s dominating on PC and mobile as well. Market intelligence company SuperData estimated it earned $223 million across all platforms in March alone. It’s the most-viewed game on Twitch and YouTube, and its success — along with that of competitor “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” — has reportedly boosted sales of Turtle Beach headsets.