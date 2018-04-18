‘Fortnite’s’ Controversial Guided Missile Launcher is Gone (For Now)

Epic Games is temporarily removing the guided missile from its battle royale title “Fortnite” two weeks after its debut.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback around the guided missile, in particular concerns over fairness and strength of the weapon,” the developer wrote in a Reddit post Tuesday. “We share your concerns, so we’ve put the guided missile into the vault while we figure out the next steps for its future.”

The weapon was popular within the “Fortnite” community because it allowed them to pull off some creative stunts, like the player who rode a missile while downed to his teammates so they could revive him. But, there were also many complaints that the guided missile was overpowered.

One ticket out of hell? Say no more. 200 IQ Guided Missile play. #Fortnite Credit : Reddit u/KongoMama pic.twitter.com/ODApLjLtuL — Fortnite Battle Royale – FortniteInsider.com (@Fortnite_BR) March 31, 2018

The rest of Epic’s post details other issues the studio is addressing in an upcoming patch. While recently trying to tweak shooting behavior, it apparently introduced a new bug where players could accidentally fire at their own structures while peeking around edges. Epic said it will roll back the change and take a little more time to evaluate how it will fix the original issue.

Weapon swapping is also getting some tweaks based on player feedback. It was originally implemented to help balance quick switching between different weapons with low rate of fire. Epic said sniper rifles and crossbows will no longer benefit as much from quick switching, so it’s reverting the equip time changes for those weapons. Other low ROF weapons like shotguns, hand cannons, and rocket launchers will keep the delay. Additionally, the studio is working to improve weapon equip animations it said are somewhat misleading because it’s possible to fire sooner than the gun appears ready, making them feel sluggish.

“These two changes are an iterative step in taking another look at our weapon swapping and improving it for the long run,” Epic said. “Please share your feedback as we continue to work on these changes.”