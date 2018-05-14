Streamer Wins ‘Fortnite’ Tournament With a PS4 Controller

Popular PS4 streamer NickMercs won one of the most high-profile “Fortnite” tournaments on Friday, and he apparently did it with a Dualshock controller.

DramaAlert host Keemstar held a celebrity competition on May 11 called “Fortnite Friday.” It featured 32 players broken into 16 teams of two. Members of esports organizations like FaZe and OpTic Gaming participated in the event, along with online personalities like Logan Paul.

Since “Fortnite” doesn’t have a built-in tournament system, the competing teams hosted squad game sessions and kept track of their kills during each match. The combined amount of kills for each game determined which team won the match. If the number of kills were tied after two games, the teams played a third round to determine a winner.

Nickmercs and his partner, Luminosity Gaming member SypherPK, made it to round four of the winners bracket before losing to Jelly and Svennoss, according to Twin Galaxies. But, they were able to battle their way out of the loser bracket — and get some payback on Jelly and Svennoss in round eight — before beating NoahJ456 and Avxry in the finals. It was an impressive feat, especially for NickMercs, who used a controller during the event against opponents on mouses and keyboards. (Mouse and keyboard is generally considered the way to go in online shooters because of their higher accuracy.) The team won $5,000 and the title of Keemstar Tournament champions.

You can watch the finals match on NickMerc’s YouTube channel.

This week’s Fortnite Friday will once again feature Paul and members of OpTic, along with popular “Fortnite” stream Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.