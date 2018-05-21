Epic Games Offering $100 Million in Prizes to ‘Fortnite’ Esports Players

Epic Games will be providing $100 million to tournament prize pools for “Fortnite’s” first year of competitive play, which it calls the 2018 – 2019 season, it announced in a blog post on Monday.

“Since the launch of ‘Fortnite Battle Royale,’ we’ve watched the passion for community competition grow and can’t wait to empower you to battle with the best,” the developer wrote.

“In the 2018 – 2019 season, Epic Games will provide $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for ‘Fortnite’ competitions. We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different — we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game.”

Epic said it will provide more details about competitive structures and eligible platforms in coming weeks.