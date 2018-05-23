Epic Games To Hold Pro-Am ‘Fortnite’ Tournament at E3

The Battle Bus is heading to Los Angeles. “Fortnite” developer Epic Games announced some of its E3 plans Wednesday, and they include a 100-player Pro-Am tournament.

Fifty professional gamers and fifty celebrities will pair up and compete for $3 million in prize money they’ll donate to their charity of choice. The winning duo will receive $1 million in charity money to split. But, Epic noted this cash is not part of the $100 million prize pool it’s planning for “Fortnite” esports leagues.

The Pro-Am lineup includes Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who recently broke the concurrent viewer record on the service for the second time. Popular streamers Markiplier and Myth will participate as well, along with comedian and actor Joel McHale and MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson. Epic said it will announce more duo pairs over the next couple of weeks.

The competition will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Mixer starting at 3:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, June 12. Tickets for the event will also be available to buy for $10 via an email link sent to players in the LA area. Epic said the invites will be sent in waves until all 3,000 tickets are sold.

Additionally, Epic plans to hold an invite-only “Party Royale” the evening of June 12 to thank “Fortnite” fans, players, and partners. People who visit the official “Fortnite” booth on the LA Convention Center show floor during E3 has a chance to win a ticket, but they need to be 18 or older to attend. Party Royale tickets are separate from the Pro-Am tickets, Epic said.