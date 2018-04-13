‘Fortnite’ Apologizes For Downtime With Freebies

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games is handing out loot to players to apologize for a day of outages and instability in the popular third-person Battle Royale shooter.

“It’s been no secret that over the past 24 hours we’ve been experiencing issues with our services that have prevented many of you from playing Battle Royale and Save the World,” the developer wrote on the game’s official site. “We’re sorry. We know how frustrating this has been.”

As a “thanks for being awesome ad patient” the developers had handing out these goods:

This weekend Battle Royale players will receive a Back Bling gift that you can pick up in the store for free and Save the World players will get a Troll Stash Llama in the loot tab. Then next week, after the scheduled downtime, Battle Royale players will receive Battle Stars and Save the World players will get some Seasonal Gold.

Epic also promised a “detailed postmortem” of this week’s issues later this week, and more information about how the developer will improve services in the future.

“Fortnite” was taken offline Wednesday night after a database issue led to problems signing in and playing multiplayer matches. The game remained offline until Thursday afternoon.

The outage hit just as the “Fortnite’s” week 8 challenges went live.