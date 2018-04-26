‘Fortnite’ Week 10 Challenges Go Live

Season 3’s week-ten challenges is live in “Fortnite” for Battle Pass owners, and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

All weekly challenges — including those from previous weeks — are unlocked and available for anyone who purchases the Season 3 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what you have to do this week:

Search Chests in Fatal Fields (7)

Deal Headshot Damage to opponents (250 damage)

Search a Chest in different Named Locations (12)

Skydive through floating Rings

Search between a Stone Circle, Wooden Bridge, and a Red RV (Hard)

Eliminate opponents (Hard; 10)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (Hard; 3)

To find the chests in Fatal Fields, check out this handy map of the location created by Reddit user thesquatingdog. For everything else, such as where to find the hidden treasure southwest of Wailing Woods, here’s an all-in-one map highlighting the named locations and major objectives (also submitted by thesquatingdog).

If you’re going for headshot damage, it can be tricky to find a sniper consistently, so try for close-range hits with a pistol or shotgun. And don’t forget to watch for floating rings as you’re skydiving in. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks, and you’ll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

A new season begins in four days, so that means players will have to purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass in order to continue having access to weekly challenges.

“Fortnite Battle Royale’s” weekly challenges reset on Thursday mornings. You can find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.