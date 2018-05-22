‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ Finally Gets Jetpacks

Jetpacks have finally arrived in Epic Games’ popular online shooter “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

Included in the new v4.2 content update, the jetpack is a legendary item found in treasure chests. Like most video game jetpacks, it gives players additional mobility by letting them fly for a limited time, then recharges when it’s not in use. Players can’t enter targeting mode while in the air, Epic said, and using the mode on a controller will trigger the jetpack.

Jetpacks are part of a brand new item type called Backpacks, Epic said. Unlike Back Bling, Backpacks are strictly gameplay items and cannot be purchased as cosmetics. They take up an inventory slot just like a weapon or consumable, so only one can be worn at a time. When a Backpack is fully used up it’s automatically destroyed.

“Fortnite” fans first learned about the jetpack in February, but Epic delayed putting it in the game after it said it found a last minute design issue. It introduced a new hunting rifle instead.

Other notable “Battle Royale” additions in this week’s content update include two limited time modes. The first one, called Solid Gold v2, makes all weapon drops legendary. The second one launches May 25 and it’s called Close Encounters. Players in this mode get access to shotguns and jetpacks, and the storm moves in more quickly than normal.

Meanwhile, “Fortnite’s” PvE mode, “Save the World,” is getting a new Outlander Hero named Archaeolo-Jess. She’ll be available in the Event Store starting on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.