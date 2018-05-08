What to Expect From ‘Fortnite’s’ Crossover With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Mad Titan has officially arrived in Epic Games’ online battle royale game “Fortnite.” The studio announced on Monday it was teaming up with Marvel for a limited-time Infinity Gauntlet mode. Now that the patch is here, here’s what to know to start smashing faces as Thanos.

Early in the match, a meteor will land in the storm safe zone and deliver the Infinity Gauntlet, according to the patch notes. Any player who uses it will transform into Thanos. His abilities include a powerful punch, an area-of-effect ground slam, Infinity Gauntlet blasts that deal damage over time, and a super jump that can vault him over all but the tallest structures. (No, he doesn’t take fall damage). He also has shields that regenerate when he eliminates another player. His health never regenerates, however. Once he’s down, the gauntlet is up for grabs. But, if it sits around for too long, it will despawn until another meteor appears.

Thanos doesn’t build or use weapons either. “He has no need for such petty human devices,” Epic said.

An Infinity Gauntlet match is roughly 15 minutes. It starts with the storm circle already closing in over the island, and it the storm does more damage than normal. Additionally, only rare, epic, and legendary weapons spawn — users need some serious firepower to take down the Mad Titan — and there’s an increased chance treasure chests and ammo boxes will spawn as well.

The patch also adds a number of bug fixes, audio, and graphic tweaks.