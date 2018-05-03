You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Fears, Early Earnings Leak Cause Activision Stock Stumble

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Call of Duty Inifinate War
CREDIT: Courtesy of Activision

Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon.

The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. Dow Jones told CNBC that it inadvertently broke an embargo when it released figures from the quarter. Dow Jones originally reported that Activison posted earnings per share of 65 cents in the first quarter, and a “net” figure of $500 million, CNBC reports.

At least one analyst has pointed out that this will be the first third-party game maker to post earnings in the shadow of the massive success of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.’ The battle royale game is the biggest free-to-play title in console history and in March alone pulled in $223 million.

Fortnite’s” success is relatively unparalleled, except by “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” – which had sold more than 30 million copies on PC as of February. By all intents and purposes, “Fornite’s” colossal rise in popularity wasn’t expected. When the game launched in July 2015, after six years of development, it was met with middling reviews and sales. However, after the success of “Battlegrounds” and the battle royale genre, and “Fortnite’s” own take on it, the game’s taken over the pop-culture lexicon. In November 2017, two months after adding the mode, “Fortnite” had more than 20 million players.

Other success stories out of the report include 2015’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops III,” which continues to hold an impressive audience despite being two iterations behind this year’s “Call of Duty: WWII”; “Far Cry 5,” which had a digital launch that was up nearly 500% compared to 2016’s “Far Cry Primal”; and “Candy Crush,” which had its must successful month since 2014.

Activision’s next big game will likely be “Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII,” which is expected to be detailed in the coming months. The Call of Duty franchise has historically split its gameplay between a single-player, narratively-driven campaign and multiplayer with a variety of different modes.

 

More Gaming

  • Call of Duty Inifinate War

    'Fortnite' Fears, Early Earnings Leak Cause Activision Stock Stumble

    Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon. The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. […]

  • Dr. Levi Harrison

    As Esports Grows, So Does Need for Esports Doctors

    Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon. The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. […]

  • Ubisoft Talks 'Beyond Good & Evil

    Ubisoft Talks 'Beyond Good & Evil 2's' Combat, Seamless Game World

    Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon. The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. […]

  • UPS Labo

    UPS May Start Selling Nintendo Labo Carrying Case

    Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon. The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. […]

  • FoxNext Alien Virtual Reality

    Fox's FoxNext Unit Makes Its Mark With VR, Mobile Games

    Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon. The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. […]

  • Oxygen TV Network Launching Crime-Themed AR

    Oxygen Network Launching Crime-Themed AR App

    Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon. The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. […]

  • 'Madden' Director Leaves EA, Hints at

    'Madden' Creative Director Leaves EA, Hints at New Direction For Series

    Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon. The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad