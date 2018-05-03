‘Fortnite’ Fears, Early Earnings Leak Cause Activision Stock Stumble

Activision Blizzard shares had a tumultuous afternoon after Dow Jones broke an embargo and posted earnings for the company hours before they were set to be released. The stock initially jumped 3% then fell 5% before trading was halted Thursday afternoon.

The company is set to release its earnings report after close of business Thursday. Dow Jones told CNBC that it inadvertently broke an embargo when it released figures from the quarter. Dow Jones originally reported that Activison posted earnings per share of 65 cents in the first quarter, and a “net” figure of $500 million, CNBC reports.

At least one analyst has pointed out that this will be the first third-party game maker to post earnings in the shadow of the massive success of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.’ The battle royale game is the biggest free-to-play title in console history and in March alone pulled in $223 million.