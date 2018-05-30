‘Fallout 76’ Teased Ahead of E3

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday.

A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a clue about where this game takes place.

Vault 76 was briefly mentioned in “Fallout 3” and “Fallout 4,” according to the Fallout Wikia. It’s a control vault, meaning it was used as a baseline to experimental vaults, and it has 500 occupants. It was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war.

The reveal followed a day-long tease on Twitch where Bethesda streamed a Pip-Boy bobblehead, blue and yellow balloons, and more to an audience of over 100,000 fans.

Bethesda will talk more about the game during its E3 showcase on June 10 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Gaming

  • Bethesda Teases 'Fallout 76' Ahead of

    'Fallout 76' Teased Ahead of E3

    “Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday. A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a […]

  • 'Jurassic World Alive' Mixes 'Pokemon Go'

    Watch 'Jurassic World Alive' Trailer For 'Pokemon Go' Take On 'Jurassic World' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday. A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a […]

  • High School Esports Adds ‘Fortnite’ League

    High School Esports League Adds Free Agent System, ‘Fortnite’ Summer League

    “Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday. A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a […]

  • 'Team Sonic Racing' Coming to Nintendo

    'Team Sonic Racing' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    “Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday. A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a […]

  • A New Pair of 'Pokémon' Games

    'Pokémon: Let's Go' Games Hit Nintendo Switch Nov. 16, Work with Pokemon Go'

    “Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday. A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a […]

  • Nintendo is Working on a New

    Nintendo Reveals Free New Switch Game 'Pokémon Quest,' Get It Now

    “Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday. A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a […]

  • Valve Removes 'Active Shooter' Game And

    Valve Removes 'Active Shooter' Game and Its Developer From Steam

    “Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday. A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad