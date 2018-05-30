‘Fallout 76’ Teased Ahead of E3

“Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday.

A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with games, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” plays over it all, which may be a clue about where this game takes place.

Vault 76 was briefly mentioned in “Fallout 3” and “Fallout 4,” according to the Fallout Wikia. It’s a control vault, meaning it was used as a baseline to experimental vaults, and it has 500 occupants. It was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war.

The reveal followed a day-long tease on Twitch where Bethesda streamed a Pip-Boy bobblehead, blue and yellow balloons, and more to an audience of over 100,000 fans.

Bethesda will talk more about the game during its E3 showcase on June 10 at 6:30 p.m. PT.