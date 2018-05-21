ESRB to Phase Out ‘Short Form’ Ratings Process For Game Developers

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Battlefield 1
CREDIT: DICE

The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games.

Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through a “long form” process that includes an online questionnaire and a submitted video. Games available solely via download or accessible only online are rating using the “short form” process, which is offered free of charge. Games that go through the long form process must pay a fee.

The ESRB told Gamasutra in a statement developers can still have their games rated for free via the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC), which provides a globally streamlined age classification process for digital titles. But, the IARC is currently limited. It only supports the Nintendo eShop, Google Play, Oculus Store, and Microsoft Store. Notably, it doesn’t support Steam — the biggest digital PC storefront — or the PlayStation Store, although the ESRB said support for the Sony platform is coming “soon.”

The ESRB said it doesn’t have a “hard date” set for when it will eliminate the short form process.

The U.S. government recently asked the ESRB to review its ratings process after games like “Star Wars Battlefront 2” and “Destiny 2” generated outrage and concern over their loot box practices. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) wrote a letter to ESRB president Patricia Vance and asked the organization to look into how loot boxes are marketed to children. The senator also asked the ratings board to conduct a study on the reach and impact of loot boxes in games. Following the controversy, the ESRB announced it will create a new labeling system for microtransactions and introduce educational efforts to teach parents about them.

Variety has reached out to the ESRB for comment. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

More Gaming

  • Even Fleeting Time With 'Dreams' is

    Even Fleeting Time With 'Dreams' is Memorable

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games. Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through […]

  • Battlefield 1

    ESRB to Phase Out 'Short Form' Ratings Process For Game Developers

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games. Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through […]

  • Focus Home Interactive Spills More 'Vampyr'

    Focus Home Interactive Spills More 'Vampyr' Details During Livestream

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games. Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through […]

  • Valve is Reportedly Cracking Down on

    Valve Reportedly Cracking Down on Sexual Content in Some Steam Games

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games. Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through […]

  • Fortnite

    Epic Games Working on Voice Chat for 'Fortnite Mobile,' Android Update

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games. Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through […]

  • 'No Man's Sky' Finally Getting Full

    'No Man's Sky' Finally Getting Full Multiplayer Mode in July

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games. Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through […]

  • 'The Division 2' Gets Release Date

    'The Division 2' to Be Released by March 2019

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) is planning to remove its “short form” ratings process in the near future, according to Gamasutra, and that could make things difficult for indie developers who create digital-only games. Video games are typically rated one of two ways by the ESRB. Physical titles typically sold at retail go through […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad