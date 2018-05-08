EA Sees Slight Increase in First Quarter Results, Lauds 54M ‘Battlefield’ Players

About 54 million people are playing Battlefield games on current generation console and PC, Electronic Arts said in an earnings report today.

The company also noted a slight increase in net revenue for its first quarter this year, up 3.3 percent to $1.58 billion compared to the same period last year and announced a two-year program to purchase up to $2.4 billion common stock.

Under the program announced today, EA can purchase stock in the open market or through privately negotiated deals. The timing and amount of the repurchase isn’t set and the company isn’t obligated to buy-back any specific amount of shares, according to the release. This replaces a similar plan approved May 8, 2017.

“Fiscal 2018 was a year of strong growth and continued transformation for Electronic Arts, as we expanded the reach of our leading franchises like FIFA, Battlefield and The Sims to more players across more platforms and geographies,” said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson, in a prepared statement. “In the year ahead, we will expand the world of play with amazing new experiences and new IP, more competition, and industry-leading subscription programs. There has never been a more exciting time to be engaging and entertaining global communities.

The company said that its EA Sports games now has nearly 90 million players across the titles on current gen consoles with nearly 18 million players playing in competitive gaming across “FIFA 18” and “Madden NFL 18.” That’s up more than 75% year-over-year. There are now 54 million players to date playing Battlefield games on the current generation consoles and PC, according to the company. And there are more than 80 million Sims players across PC and mobile in fiscal 2018.

The company plans to host a conference call about the earnings at 5 p.m. Tuesday.