‘Death Stranding,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’ ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Headline PS4 E3 Showcase

The PlayStation E3 Showcase starts at 9 p.m. ET on June 11 and will feature an “exclusive look” at Kojima Productions’ “Death Stranding,” Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima,” Insomniac Games’ “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” and Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II,” Shawn Layden, recently appointed chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, announced Friday.

The show will be broadcast live from LA on PlayStation’s website, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, he wrote in a blog post.

Layden added that the showcase will also have “stellar announcements from third-party publishers and independent developers, who are all busy devising innovative new experiences that will make your heart race and your emotions soar — whether you’re playing on PS4, PS4 Pro, or PS VR.”

E3, the biggest showcase of upcoming video games in the world, kicks off officially on June 12, but Microsoft, PlayStation, Nintendo, EA and Bethesda are all hosting online or location-based press conferences and events to high light their platform or studios’ offerings in the days leading up to the show. The show floor for E3 will be open on Tuesday through Thursday of that week. E3 is also hosting a number of talks as part of its E3 colosseum event that week. The show, which is open to ticket-holding members of the public, will also feature an esports arena this year hosted by the ESL.

E3 first opened its doors to non-industry attendees in 2017, selling 15,000 tickets at $250 for public attendees.