Want to Play ‘Super Smash Bros.’ at E3? Reserve a Ticket Beforehand

If you’re a “Super Smash Bros.” fan eager to try the new game at this year’s E3, which takes place from June 12 to June 14 in Los Angeles, you might want to reserve your spot ahead of time. Nintendo said on Wednesday that it’s offering reserved play slots to shorten the time people will spend waiting in line on the show floor.

Attendees will have two options to choose from: They can either reserve a ticket to play against people casually or sign up to play in a competitive elimination match.

Anyone who registers for E3 by May 31 will get an email on June 5 with details on how to get a “Super Smash Bros.” ticket. Nintendo said no on-site registration will be available, so attendees need to sign up ahead of time.

Nintendo announced that it was working on a new “Super Smash Bros.” in March. The brawler is coming to the Switch and 3DS sometime this year and will add “Splatoon’s” Inkling characters to the roster.

All of Nintendo’s other games at E3 will be available to demo on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s only showing games coming out this year; titles coming out after 2018 will be revealed at a later date.

Additionally, Nintendo said it wants fans to bring their Switch systems to the show with them. If they’re spotted playing at the Nintendo booth or around the Los Angeles Convention Center, they could win a collectible Nintendo Switch pin.