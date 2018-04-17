‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Co-Creator’s Unpublished Works to Become Video Games

Community funding and publishing platform Fig announced Tuesday it’s teaming up with the Gygax Trust to develop video games based on unpublished intellectual property from Gary Gygax, the co-creator of “Dungeons & Dragons.”

The two plan to find developers for Gygax’s IP, launch Fig campaigns to raise money, and publish several titles. Additional information about those games will be announced later this year.

Gygax died in 2008 at the age of 69 after suffering an abdominal aneurysm. As co-creator of “Dungeons & Dragons,” many considered him a pioneer of the modern role-playing game genre.

“The worlds and characters to be discovered in my husband’s unpublished intellectual property are an incredibly important part of his legacy,” Gail Gygax said in a press release. “Therefore, it was paramount that we partner with an advanced and innovative platform such as Fig that gave us complete control of his creative vision.”

Fig was created in 2015 as an alternative to crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Unlike its competitors, it invites fans to back games as investors and potentially earn money from sales. It has successfully launched four of the top 10 most-funded video game campaigns in recent years: Obsidian’s “Pillars of Eternity 2” ($4.4 million), Double Fine Productions’ “Psychonauts 2” ($3.8 million), inXile Entertainment’s “Wasteland 3” ($3.1 million), and “XCOM” creator Julian Gollop’s “Phoenix Point” ($766,000). Three of its past campaigns have already generated positive returns for investors.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Gygax Trust to bring Gary’s unpublished works — some of his most cherished and shared only with his closest friends — to gamers,” Fig CEO Justin Bailey said. “At Fig, we offer our partners a full channel of services without forcing them to limit their creative endeavors.”