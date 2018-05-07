‘Dragon Ball Fighterz’ Adds Fighterz Cup, Party Battle

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works’ “Dragon Ball FighterZ” is getting two new game modes this week that’ll have fans dusting off their arcade sticks for more frenetic brawls. The new FighterZ Cup event will invite players to join groups known as “Z-Unions” and duke it out to defend their clan’s honor, while Party Battle mode will allow for co-op boss fight rushes.

The FighterZ Cup event will allow representatives from various Z-Unions to compete in special monthly tournaments to rack up points for the characters of their choice. Z-Unions are a relatively new addition to the game, added back in March, which let fans gather together in support of specific characters. Like fan clubs erected around favorite characters, they offer rewards for those willing to remain devoted to specific “Dragon Ball” fighters.

Party Battle fights will add co-op brawls where up to three players can join forces to take down “fearsome” bosses. Essentially the new “raid mode” of “Dragon Ball FighterZ,” it should add an interesting alternative to game’s competitive nature. Specific details on which bosses will be included have yet to be revealed.

Both the FighterZ Cup and Party Battle options, as well as a wealth of updates and fixes, will be hitting “Dragon Ball FighterZ” in an upcoming patch on May 9. The Replay Channel, Combo Challenge, and Training modes are all receiving quality-of-life improvements and fixes for various issues. Meanwhile, a good portion of the roster will receive improvements for hitbox problems, adjustments to special moves, and more. This includes Super Saiyan Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, Broly, Beerus, and more. For a more in-depth listing of each fix in explicit detail, check out Bandai Namco’s official patch notes.

Originally released in January for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, “Dragon Ball FighterZ” had the most successful fighting game launch of all time on digital consoles, according to research company SuperData. It sold over 1.5 million digital console copies and debuted to mostly positive reviews from critics and players alike.

Combining familiar “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball Super” characters with Arc System Works’ signature 2D fighting game mechanics, it’s considered by many to be one of the best anime-inspired titles on the market. Bandai Namco has continued to support the title since launch, with new fighters added to the roster on a regular basis.

Fused Zamasu, the fusion of villains Zamasu and Goku Black, is the most recent addition to the game’s long list of playable characters, and there are still several more characters planned for release in the coming months.