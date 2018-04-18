‘Doom’ Soundtrack Goes Vinyl This Summer

The soundtrack for first-person shooter “Doom” goes vinyl this summer with four different versions including a special limited edition four-disc version pressed on red 180 gram wax that includes a “Doom” turntable slipmat.

Bethesda Softworks partnered with Laced Records to create the four sets that were cut at Abbey Road Studios.

The four versions are:

Deluxe Double CD: Featuring a premium triple gatefold sleeve and available direct from Laced Records and participating retailers worldwide (RRP: $15.00)

Double LP: Pressed on 180g blood red vinyl and complete with premium packaging this version features 20 favorite tracks selected by the developers themselves. Available direct from Laced Records and participating retailers worldwide (RRP: $35.00)

Special Edition X4LP: Cut at the legendary Abbey Road Studios this four-disc vinyl set is encased within double hard slip cases and features premium printed inner sleeves with”Doom” artwork. Pressed on black vinyl it includes the full “Doom” soundtrack and is available to pre-order direct from Laced Records store and participating retailers worldwide (RRP: $80.00)

Special Limited Edition X4LP: The four-disc special edition comes with all the bells and whistles of the Standard Edition X4LP but is pressed on 180g blood red vinyl and adds the Deluxe Double CD, plus a custom turntable slipmat. The Special Edition is only available via pre-order for a 14-day window ending 2nd May 2018 direct from the Laced Records store only. (RRP: $100.00)

All formats are currently pre-order only and will ship in the third quarter of 2018.

“Doom’s” soundtrack, which was composted by Mick Gordon, was the 2016 winner for best music and sound design at the Game Awards and was a BAFTA Games nominee for best music and audio achievement. The soundtrack features 31 synth and metal-filled tracks, spanning over two hours of runtime.

The soundtrack is currently available to download and stream through Amazon, iTunes and Spotify.

Tracklisting

X4LP

Disc 1 – Side A

1 I. DOGMA

2 Rip & Tear

3 At Doom’s Gate

4 Rust, Dust & Guts

5 II. DEMIGOD

Disc 1 – Side B

6 Hellwalker

7 Authorization; Olivia Pierce

8 Flesh & Metal

9 Impure Spectrum

Disc 2 – Side A

10 Ties That Bind

11 BFG Division

12 Residual

13 Argent Energy

Disc 2 – Side B

14 Harbinger

15 Biowaves

16 Olivia’s Doom (Chad Mossholder

Remix)

Disc 3 – Side A

17 Transistor Fist

18 Dr. Samuel Hayden

19 Cyberdemon

Disc 3 – Side B

20 Incantation

21 III. DAKHMA

22 Damnation

23 The Stench

Disc 4 – Side A

24 UAC Report File; SHTO36U3

25 Death & Exhale

26 SkullHacker

27 Lazarus Waves

Disc 4 – Side B

28 VEGA Core

29 6_idkill.vega.cih

30 Mastermind

31 IV. DOOM

