‘Doom’ Soundtrack Goes Vinyl This Summer

Doom
CREDIT: Bethesda Softworks

The soundtrack for first-person shooter “Doom” goes vinyl this summer with four different versions including a special limited edition four-disc version pressed on red 180 gram wax that includes a “Doom” turntable slipmat.

Bethesda Softworks partnered with Laced Records to create the four sets that were cut at Abbey Road Studios.

The four versions are:

Deluxe Double CD: Featuring a premium triple gatefold sleeve and available direct from Laced Records and participating retailers worldwide (RRP: $15.00)

Double LP: Pressed on 180g blood red vinyl and complete with premium packaging this version features 20 favorite tracks selected by the developers themselves. Available direct from Laced Records and participating retailers worldwide (RRP: $35.00)

Special Edition X4LP: Cut at the legendary Abbey Road Studios this four-disc vinyl set is encased within double hard slip cases and features premium printed inner sleeves with”Doom” artwork. Pressed on black vinyl it includes the full “Doom” soundtrack and is available to pre-order direct from Laced Records store and participating retailers worldwide (RRP: $80.00)

Special Limited Edition X4LP: The four-disc special edition comes with all the bells and whistles of the Standard Edition X4LP but is pressed on 180g blood red vinyl and adds the Deluxe Double CD, plus a custom turntable slipmat. The Special Edition is only available via pre-order for a 14-day window ending 2nd May 2018 direct from the Laced Records store only. (RRP: $100.00)

All formats are currently pre-order only and will ship in the third quarter of 2018.

“Doom’s” soundtrack, which was composted by Mick Gordon, was the 2016 winner for best music and sound design at the Game Awards and was a BAFTA Games nominee for best music and audio achievement. The soundtrack features 31 synth and metal-filled tracks, spanning over two hours of runtime.

The soundtrack is currently available to download and stream through Amazon, iTunes and Spotify.

Tracklisting

X4LP

Disc 1 – Side A
1 I. DOGMA
2 Rip & Tear
3 At Doom’s Gate
4 Rust, Dust & Guts
5 II. DEMIGOD

Disc 1 – Side B
6 Hellwalker
7 Authorization; Olivia Pierce
8 Flesh & Metal
9 Impure Spectrum

Disc 2 – Side A
10 Ties That Bind
11 BFG Division
12 Residual
13 Argent Energy

Disc 2 – Side B
14 Harbinger
15 Biowaves
16 Olivia’s Doom (Chad Mossholder
Remix)

Disc 3 – Side A
17 Transistor Fist
18 Dr. Samuel Hayden
19 Cyberdemon

Disc 3 – Side B
20 Incantation
21 III. DAKHMA
22 Damnation
23 The Stench

Disc 4 – Side A
24 UAC Report File; SHTO36U3
25 Death & Exhale
26 SkullHacker
27 Lazarus Waves

Disc 4 – Side B
28 VEGA Core
29 6_idkill.vega.cih
30 Mastermind
31 IV. DOOM

Double LP

Disc 1 – Side A
1 I. DOGMA
2 Rip & Tear
3 At Doom’s Gate
4 Rust, Dust & Guts
5 Hellwalker

Disc 1 – Side B
6 II. DEMIGOD
7 Flesh & Metal
8 Authorization; Olivia Pierce
9 Ties That Bind
10 Dr. Samuel Hayden
11 Argent Energy

Disc 2 – Side A
12 III. DAKHMA
13 BFG Division
14 Biowaves
15 Transistor Fist

Disc 2 – Side B
16 IV. DOOM
17 Damnation
18 Olivia’s Doom (Chad Mossholder Remix)
19 UAC Report File; SHTO36U3
20 6_idkill.vega.cih

CD

Disc 1
1 I. DOGMA
2 Rip & Tear
3 At Doom’s Gate
4 Rust, Dust & Guts
5 II. DEMIGOD
6 Hellwalker
7 Authorization; Olivia Pierce
8 Flesh & Metal
9 Impure Spectrum
10 Ties That Bind
11 BFG Division
12 Residual
13 Argent Energy
14 Harbinger
15 Biowaves
16 Olivia’s Doom (Chad Mossholder Remix)

Disc 2
17 Transistor Fist
18 Dr. Samuel Hayden
19 Cyberdemon
20 Incantation
21 III. DAKHMA
22 Damnation
23 The Stench
24 UAC Report File; SHTO36U3
25 Death & Exhale
26 SkullHacker
27 Lazarus Waves
28 VEGA Core
29 6_idkill.vega.cih
30 Mastermind
31 IV. Doom

