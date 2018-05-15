Discord Turns Three, Hits 130 Million User Milestone

Voice chat service Discord turns three this week, and it’s celebrating a new milestone. It now has 130 million registered users, it announced Tuesday. The company had only 45 million users in May 2017, which means its base has reportedly tripled in the last year.

An estimated 19 million people are using the service on a daily basis, Discord said. Its peak concurrent users have topped out at 8.2 million. Around 530 million messages are sent in a day. An impressive 15 billion are sent in a month. Discord now has over 750 verified servers and, yes, “Fortnite” is the largest one with 180,000 members. “Vainglory,” “Rainbow 6 Siege,” “PUBG,” and “Unreal Tournament” also have some of the most popular servers on the platform.

Discord’s growth comes after it announced partnerships with both Spotify and Xbox earlier this year. The Spotify integration allows people to display what they’re listening to directly in their profile. Plus, Premium Spotify members can listen together in real-time via the Listen Along feature. Meanwhile, the Xbox collaboration makes it easier to see what friends are playing across console and PC by linking Discord and Xbox accounts.

But, there’s also been some growing pains. Discord has been working to remove hate groups from the service. It started by shutting down a notorious alt-right server after a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia left one person dead.

“We unequivocally condemn white supremacy, Neo-Nazism or any other group, term, ideology that is based on these beliefs. They are not welcome on Discord,” Discord CMO Eros Resmini told Polygon at the time.

The company shuttered more Nazis and alt-right affiliated servers in March 2018, including Atomwaffen Division, The Right Server, Nordic Resistance Movement, Iron March, and European Domas.