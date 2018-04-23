‘Detroit: Become Human’ Goes Gold, Gets Demo Tomorrow

“Detroit: Become Human,” the next game from developer Quantic Dream, has officially gone gold, the developer announced today on the PlayStation Blog. A demo for the action-adventure game is expected to drop tomorrow, as well.

In the game industry, going gold means production on a game is done and it’s ready to be sent to manufacturers for print. Admittedly, this used to be a bigger deal when games only shipped on discs and had to be completely wrapped up. But in 2018 the term is a little more nebulous, as games can be patched and updated after release. Nevertheless, it’s still a production milestone, usually announced to drum up anticipation for a game’s impending release.

“During these four years, we have gone through all possible states and emotions that the development of such a challenging project induces: the pride of working on something special and unique, the doubt of attaining all our creative and technical goals,” Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere said in the post. “And today, I guess it is with a mixture of all these feelings that we stand in front of you.

“”Detroit: Become Human” is no longer our game. Instead, it will soon become yours. Yours to play, to own, to hopefully cherish.”

The game’s first scene, called “Hostage,” will be available tomorrow, April 24, as a downloadable demo on the PlayStation Store. The demo is set to go live at 12:01am ET (3:01am PT).

Quantic Dream’s fifth game – and the first it’s released in five years – “Detroit: Become Human” tells the story of androids used to serve humans who gain sentience. The game hasn’t been without its fair share of criticism, as some have found fault with how the game is handling domestic abuse.

“Detroit: Become Human” will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on May 28.