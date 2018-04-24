‘Destiny 2’ Warmind Brings ‘Escalation Protocol’ PvE Arena Mode

Escalation Protocol is the new ritualized public event arena coming to “Destiny 2.” The new arena, which is centered on the Hive entombed on Mars, is part of the Warmind DLC releasing next month, Bungie design leads Ben Wommack and Jacob Benton unveiled during a live-stream Tuesday.

Like the Archon’s Forge feature in the original “Destiny,” Escalation Protocol is designed for continuous play — something players can jump into and challenge themselves with several waves of encounters, each with a specific boss battle that will rotate weekly. Armor, perks, and weapon rewards for the activity are unique to Escalation Protocol, offering players greater incentive to participate in timed events happening in the game world.

The activity presents a greater challenge than past public events in “Destiny 2,” calling for the sort of coordination and pre-planning usually reserved for raids. Escalation Protocol is the first new endgame mode revealed for the Warmind expansion.

