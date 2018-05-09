‘Destiny 2’ Warmind Upgrades Crucible Ranking System, Endgame Content

The “Destiny 2” universe continues to grow with its Season 3 release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players.

The game’s Season 3 comes with “Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind,” featuring more endgame content, a new boss fight and a new hero named Ana Bray, voiced by Marvel’s “The Gifted” Jamie Chung. It also revamps some weapons, exotic masterworks, and other game features like the ranked Crucible.

According to Polygon, the Crucible will now allow players to keep track of their ranks using the new Glory and Valor systems. Valor is for casual players while Glory is for the competitive players who want to keep a close eye on wins and losses. Players will see the Glory score fluctuate, but the Valor score can only increase over time.

“We are excited about the future of the ‘Destiny’ franchise. Together, as partners with Bungie, we have taken various steps to create a dialogue between those who make the game, and those who play,” said Byron Beede, executive vice president and general manager for ‘Destiny’ at Activision in a news release. He added, “Warmind represents another step toward bringing the ‘Destiny 2’ hobby back to our dedicated players.”

Players looking for a new “Destiny 2” experience should check out the endgame activity called Escalation Protocol. This challenging mode has players fight through waves of Hive combatants that in increase difficulty as you play. “Destiny 2” Season 3 is also celebrating the launch with the reveal of the game’s second Raid Lair that will be live starting May 11. This Raid Lair is called “Spire of Stars” and comes with new areas to explore, some sweet rewards and boss battle.

In fact, “Destiny 2” players are already speculating about who the “Spire of Stars” boss might be on the Destiny subreddit. A user named TheEcumene dropped some alleged audio clips from the new expansion and it gets super spoiler-y. Let’s just say there’s a familiar name in the audio clips and a certain character may be revealed.

“Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind” is available individually for $19.99. Players can also purchase the expansion as part of the “Destiny 2” Expansion Pass $34.99, which includes both Expansion I and Expansion II on PS4, Xbox One and PC.