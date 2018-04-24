You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Warmind’ Trailer Introduces Ana Bray to ‘Destiny 2’

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.”

The new story will begin at the polar ice caps of Mars, which are melting away to reveal the buried remains of a Clovis Bray facility — the birthplace of the warmind Rasputin. Story missions will follow Ana Bray and players’ Guardians as they uncover the lost history of Ana’s family. This new region of Mars will also introduce new lore about the necrotic sorcerers, ogres, and thrall of the Hive, who were buried along with Clovis Bray during the Collapse that occurred centuries before the game. The main Hive antagonist, Nokris, will look familiar to players who killed Oryx in the original “Destiny.”

Rasputin himself — a corrupted Golden Age AI who’s long been teased as a major character in the ongoing “Destiny” story — is now being billed as a non-player character, or “NPC,” as well, so it sounds like we’ll get to properly meet him at last in “Warmind.”

Tuesday during a livestream on Twitch, which began at 1 p.m. ET, developers at Bungie and Vicarious Vision unveiled “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2.” The “Warmind” DLC has been slated for release on May 8, and will kick off the game’s third season of content updates. According to Bungie’s current development roadmap for the game, Season 3 will introduce a reworked loadout system and randomized weapons — two changes regularly asked for by the community — as well as features called “gear collections” and “records.”

More Gaming

  • Destiny 2 Warmind

    New 'Warmind' Trailer Introduces Ana Bray to 'Destiny 2'

    “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.” The new story will begin at the polar ice […]

  • Destiny 2 Warmind

    'Destiny 2' Introduces Crucible Ranks and Private Matches

    “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.” The new story will begin at the polar ice […]

  • Destiny 2 Warmind

    'Destiny 2' Warmind Brings 'Escalation Protocol' PvE Arena Mode

    “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.” The new story will begin at the polar ice […]

  • Dark Souls: Remastered

    'Dark Souls: Remastered' Switch Network Test Delayed

    “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.” The new story will begin at the polar ice […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Unpatchable Nintendo Switch Exploit Paves Way for Linux, Emulators (Report)

    “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.” The new story will begin at the polar ice […]

  • Battlefield 1

    "Battlefield 1" Monthly Updates Ending Soon

    “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.” The new story will begin at the polar ice […]

  • Wolfenstein II on Switch

    'Wolfenstein II' Gets June Release Date on Nintendo Switch

    “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.” The new story will begin at the polar ice […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad