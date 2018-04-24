New ‘Warmind’ Trailer Introduces Ana Bray to ‘Destiny 2’

“Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2,” will focus on Clovis Bray — a company Bungie’s David “Deej” Dague compares to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from the “Alien” franchise. Ana Bray, a long-lost Guardian, will be a major new character guiding players through the story of “Warmind.”

The new story will begin at the polar ice caps of Mars, which are melting away to reveal the buried remains of a Clovis Bray facility — the birthplace of the warmind Rasputin. Story missions will follow Ana Bray and players’ Guardians as they uncover the lost history of Ana’s family. This new region of Mars will also introduce new lore about the necrotic sorcerers, ogres, and thrall of the Hive, who were buried along with Clovis Bray during the Collapse that occurred centuries before the game. The main Hive antagonist, Nokris, will look familiar to players who killed Oryx in the original “Destiny.”

Rasputin himself — a corrupted Golden Age AI who’s long been teased as a major character in the ongoing “Destiny” story — is now being billed as a non-player character, or “NPC,” as well, so it sounds like we’ll get to properly meet him at last in “Warmind.”

Tuesday during a livestream on Twitch, which began at 1 p.m. ET, developers at Bungie and Vicarious Vision unveiled “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2.” The “Warmind” DLC has been slated for release on May 8, and will kick off the game’s third season of content updates. According to Bungie’s current development roadmap for the game, Season 3 will introduce a reworked loadout system and randomized weapons — two changes regularly asked for by the community — as well as features called “gear collections” and “records.”