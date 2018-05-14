‘Destiny 2’ Riddle Leads Players to Real-Life Treasure

A puzzle in “Destiny 2’s” new Warmind expansion led fans to a real-world treasure cache in upstate New York on Saturday.

The puzzle starts with an elaborate cipher of keys and symbols found in the A.I. Rasputin’s bunker. “Destiny 2” players on the Raid Secret’s subreddit immediately got to work on solving it. Together, they were able to figure out words like “reverse” and “enlightenment.” Then, on Saturday, a community member called Randomiser put all of the remaining pieces together.

“With the tremendous help of the knowledge compiled in the master thread, I was able to solve the final cipher,” they said.

It all led to the following secret message:

“Thank you for taking the time to piece together this message, friend. The time of our final conflict is drawing closer and you and Ana have an important role to play in the events to come. So watch over her, guardian. I would have no life without Ana or the Exoprogram. i regret that we have become strangers, but we each have a path that we must walk. and, ironically, there never seems to be enough time. Tell her, Rasputin’s first attempt was in the right location, but the wrong moment. look here: 43.549573, -73.544868 – E.”

Fans of the first “Destiny” game will undoubtedly recognize references to a NPC called the Stranger. You know, the one who didn’t have time to explain why she didn’t have time to explain? Apparently, the Stranger is Elsie Bray, sister of “Warmind” protagonist Ana Bray.

The coordinates at the end of the message led Redditor I_love_science to Sleeping Beauty Mountain in upstate New York, where they found a cache containing a replica of the spear players sometimes use in the Warmind expansion, a box of gold coins, and a letter from “Warmind” design lead Rob Gallerani. See photos of all the loot here.

Gallerani thanked the fan for the time, effort, and passion they put into the game and explained that the Valkyrie spear replica was one of only three in the world. The other two are at “Warmind” DLC developer Vicarious Visions’ studio in Menands, New York and at “Destiny” developer Bungie’s studio in Bellevue, Wash.