‘Destiny 2’ Introduces Crucible Ranks and Private Matches

Bungie community manager Chris “Cozmo” Shannon confirmed the addition of Crucible ranks and private matches for the game’s third season in Tuesday’s live “Destiny 2” broadcast. Private matches were previously delayed in the interest of rolling out a 6v6 Iron Banner event, and a public Crucible ranking system has long been a major request among the Destiny community.

Bungie’s ranking system for 2004’s “Halo 2” is considered a landmark for online competitive games.

Along with ranked play and private lobbies, the Crucible will also be getting a fresh meta courtesy of retooled exotic weapons. For example, the Skyburner’s Oath scout rifle will be getting grenade-style explosive rounds when fired from the hip; Hard Light, which historically has ricochet rounds, will now inflict double damage with bounce shots.

Season 3 will introduce new Crucible maps pegged to the Warmind expansion. These will be free for all players in public matchmaking, but will require purchase of the new DLC in order to be played in private matches.

Today during a livestream on Twitch, which began at 1 p.m. Eastern, developers at Bungie and Vicarious Vision unveiled “Warmind,” the second expansion for “Destiny 2.” The “Warmind” DLC has been slated for release on May 8, 2018, and will kick off the game’s third season of content updates. According to Bungie’s current development roadmap for the game, season three will introduce a reworked loadout system and randomized weapons — two changes regularly asked for by the community — as well as features called “gear collections” and “records.”