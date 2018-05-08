‘Dead by Daylight’ Developer’s New Multiplayer Game Gets Closed Alpha Wednesday

“Deathgarden,” an upcoming asymmetric multiplayer game from the creators of similar hunter-vs.-hunted slay-’em-up “Dead by Daylight,” will hold an open beta that begins Wednesday, developer Behaviour Interactive announced. The Canada-based studio has opened signups for the alpha on their website, which aims to test online infrastructure and “gather feedback on the core gameplay.”

Though this new game shares the one-vs.-many structure of 2016’s “Dead by Daylight,” “Deathgarden” drops some of the classic horror tropes of its spiritual predecessor in favor of a speed-vs.-power dichotomy, with five agile “Runners” being tracked and slain by one powerful “Hunter,” who uses heavy weapons and traps to chase his quarries. The Runners must avoid the Hunter by swinging and jumping through a procedurally-generated environment called the “Garden,” completing objectives to turn the tide against their predator.

Though they plan to release new character abilities over time, similar to many persistent games, Behaviour takes great pains to clarify that they’ll be instantly available to all players, so there will be an equal playing field for all competitors. Most of all, Behaviour says that they want to create a sustainable game “for the long term.” “Our objective is competition before anything,” said Matt Jackson, the design director of “Deathgarden,” in a statement. “It’s important for us to have a ‘no grind / pay to win’ philosophy.”

The closed alpha of “Deathgarden” begins on Wednesday, around 3 PM ET, and will end May 14, using dedicated servers located in North Virginia, USA. Behaviour will be sending keys “gradually” to players who sign up. The developer recommends the following recommended specs to hit 60 frames-per-second, given the game’s unfinished state: Intel Core i5 2400 with 6 GB RAM, Nvidia 780 GTX, and Windows 7, 8, or 10, with 10 providing the best play experience. For those interested, there will be a kickoff livestream at 2 PM EST at Deathgarden’s Twitch channel, https://www.twitch.tv/deathgardengame.