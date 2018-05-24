‘Death Stranding’ Gameplay Includes Worldwide Collaboration, Says Mads Mikkelsen

Hideo Kojima may introduce a new way for gamers to experience cooperative play in “Death Stranding,” according to actor Mads Mikkelsen (“Casino Royale,” “Doctor Strange”).

Mikkelsen, who signed on to mocap and voice a character in “Death Stranding,” recently spoke to TotalFilm magazine (via GamesRadar) about his experiences working on the game. From the Death Stranding teasers so far, we’ve seen Guillermo Del Toro’s character hiding from soldiers carrying a fetus in a tube, Norman Reedus’ character possibly carrying a fetus inside of his body and Mikkelsen’s character may be the villain. Mikkelsen didn’t comment on plot or character details, but did mention players would need to “collaborate” in some parts of the gameplay.

“The whole concept of playing the game, as I understand, needs collaboration from different people from different parts of the world, which is also another level of fantastic-ness,” Mikkelsen said.

However, Mikkelsen’s comments about collaborative play could be related to different parts of the in-game world, not the “real” world. Mikkelsen’s “Death Stranding” costar Norman Reedus (TV’s “The Walking Dead”) recently described similar collaborative gameplay on the B&H Photography Podcast (via IGN).

“The concept is so mind-blowing because it’s not like ‘Kill everybody and win the game!’ It’s a connecting thing. It’s like the opposite,” Reedus said during the podcast. “It’s so ahead of its time, and there’re elements of social media in it, and the idea is that… So many games and so many parts of millennial culture are being alone in a room, and you lose contact, physical contact, with people. This is after that and the re-establishing of that physical contact. It’s super, super interesting.”

Kojima is known for intricate storylines and interesting gameplay, so it’s not surprising he’s not creating a typical shoot-em-up game. He is the man who brought us Psycho Mantis, afterall. And the game creator is notorious for dropping arbitrary hints on his Twitter to keep fans guessing. Most recently the internet went crazy when Kojima shared a photo of hills with a “Death Stranding” E3 countdown. PlayStation recently announced that “Death Stranding” will be one of the four major games at its E3 showing this year.

Even Mikkelsen admitted he’s still not clear on what Kojima is creating in “Death Stranding” after working with him on the mocap sets.

“It’s been a little surreal because obviously there’s nothing. We do everything. It’s mo-cap. But the storyboard is so immaculate,” Mikkelsen told TotalFilm. “He (Kojima) tries to explain it again and again and again, and I thought I had it, but then this happens and I’ve lost it again. It’s too complicated. It’s too crazy. It’s too beautiful. It felt a bit like being in drama school: “Just jump in and improvising this scene. This is what happens. Don’t question it.”

At least Kojima confirmed the next teaser for the PS4 exclusive “Death Stranding” will drop during E3. Doubt it’ll answer many questions about the game, but it’ll likely give Kojima fans something to speculate about in subreddits until the next cryptic tweet drops.