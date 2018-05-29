Sony Unveils Limited Edition PS4, Price Drops on Games for Days of Play

Sony is releasing a limited edition PlayStation 4 and reducing prices on games and peripherals for their Days of Play promotion next month.

The global promotion celebrates the PlayStation community and runs from June 8 to June 18. The PS4 will sell for $299.99 USD and features a 1TB hard drive, Days of Play blue color, and gold Playstation symbol at the center. The Jet Black PS4 Pro will also be on sale for $349.99.

PlayStation accessories, including controllers and VR bundles, will also be discounted. Just released last month, “God of War” will be on sale for $49.99, a $10 discount. “MLB the Show 18” will also be on sale for $39.99, a significant price drop from the current price of $59.99.

Select older PlayStation exclusives will also be available for reduced prices, including “Gran Turismo Sport” and “Shadow of the Colossus” and select VR titles like “Bravo Team.”

If you’re planning to renew any memberships with PlayStation, you might want to hold off until the Days of Play promotion starts– PlayStation Plus and Playstation Vue will both be $10 off.

The Days of Play promotion coincides with the PlayStation E3 Showcase, which begins June 11. Sony will feature exclusive looks at some of their most highly anticipated titles, including “The Last of Us Part II” and Kojima Productions’ “Death Stranding.”

See the full list of discounts for the Days of Play promotion over at the PlayStation blog.