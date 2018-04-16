Former ‘Tomb Raider’ Boss Joins Microsoft Studios

Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter.

Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which focused on survival mechanics and a more grounded, mature story. He’s also worked for Rockstar, Sony, and THQ in various positions in the past.

“Always admired the work you’ve led and excited to have you joining the team. Welcome,” Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, tweeted about the recruitment. Gallagher also tweeted about his excitement to join Microsoft.

While Microsoft isn’t saying much about Gallagher’s role within the company, Microsoft Studios is the company’s video game production wing, responsible for overseeing the development and publishing of first and third-party games for the Xbox and PC. Gallagher could be coming on board to work with and establish relationships between the publisher and developers. More information about Gallagher’s role in the company is expected to come this year at E3, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 12 and June 14.

Microsoft Studios was launched in 2002 shortly after the release of the original Xbox.