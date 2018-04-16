Former ‘Tomb Raider’ Boss Joins Microsoft Studios

By

Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rise of the Tomb Raider
CREDIT: Crystal Dynamics

Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter.

Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider reboot, which focused on survival mechanics and a more grounded, mature story. He’s also worked for Rockstar, Sony, and THQ in various positions in the past. 

“Always admired the work you’ve led and excited to have you joining the team. Welcome,” Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, tweeted about the recruitment. Gallagher also tweeted about his excitement to join Microsoft.

While Microsoft isn’t saying much about Gallagher’s role within the company, Microsoft Studios is the company’s video game production wing, responsible for overseeing the development and publishing of first and third-party games for the Xbox and PC. Gallagher could be coming on board to work with and establish relationships between the publisher and developers. More information about Gallagher’s role in the company is expected to come this year at E3, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 12 and June 14.

Microsoft Studios was launched in 2002 shortly after the release of the original Xbox.

More Gaming

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider

    Former 'Tomb Raider' Boss Joins Microsoft Studios

    Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter. Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which […]

  • Good Girl

    USC Unveils Student-Driven Game Expo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter. Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which […]

  • Radical Heights

    Cliff Bleszinski Accuses Epic Games of Employee Poaching

    Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter. Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which […]

  • Video gamer Billy Mitchell appears at

    Dethroned 'King of Kong' Promises Evidence He Didn't Cheat

    Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter. Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which […]

  • A young fan gets his hands

    'Sea of Thieves' Updates Detailed in Wake of Fan Complaints

    Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter. Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which […]

  • THQ Nordic

    THQ Nordic Skipping E3 To Watch World Cup

    Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter. Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which […]

  • Splatoon Live concert

    Watch 'Splatoon 2' Characters Perform 'Live' at Swiss Concert

    Former Crystal Dynamics head of studio Darrell Gallagher is joining Microsoft Studios’ executive leadership team, Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, announced Monday on Twitter. Prior to his new position, Gallagher spent two years with Activision as senior vice president and a decade with Crystal Dynamics, heading up the studio’s 2013 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad