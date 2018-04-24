‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ Switch Network Test Delayed

A casualty of the Nintendo Switch port of “Dark Souls: Remastered” being delayed, the upcoming Network Test on the console has also been pushed back, developer From Software revealed yesterday on the official “Dark Souls” Twitter account. The Test on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is set to continue as planned.

“Unfortunately, the change of the Switch release date has affected its Network Test and it will be arranged separately from the test for PS4/XB1,” From Software wrote in the Tweet. “Network Test dates for the Switch will also be announced at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Originally, after the Switch port was announced during a Nintendo Direct on March 8, the Network Test was supposed to launch on the Nintendo eShop “soon,” though no specific date was ever given.

It was announced last week that the Nintendo Switch version of “Dark Souls: Remastered” was being delayed from its original May 25 release date to an unspecified date later this summer. “The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true ‘Dark Souls’ experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console,” publisher Bandai Namco said in a press release at the time. The company didn’t offer any other specifics about the delay, nor did it immediately respond to Variety’s comment request.

“Dark Souls: Remastered” is still set to be released on May 25 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

“Dark Souls: Remastered,” as the name implies, is a remastered version of From Software’s 2011 game “Dark Souls.” Though not the first “Souls” game, having been a spiritual successor to the developer’s 2009 game “Demon Souls,” “Dark Souls” catapulted the series to cult-classic territory. It’s since been followed by two sequels, released in 2014 and 2016, and its own spiritual successor “Bloodborne,” released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2015.