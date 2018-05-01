‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ Network Test for PS4, XB1 Detailed

The “Dark Souls: Remastered” Network Test for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One runs May 11 and May 12, Bandai Namco announced Tuesday. The network test for the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be “later this summer.”

If you’re interested in checking out the test on either the PS3 or XB1, the details of those tests are below:

What: “Dark Souls: Remastered” Network Test for PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One.

When: May 11th and May 12th from 6:00pm PDT to 11:59pm PDT each day for the Americas

How: Download the”Dark Souls: Remastered” Network Test client from May 1st through 11:59pm PDT on May 8th on PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One (Xbox Gold subscription required to participate) to be part of the test. At 11:59pm PDT on May 8th the network test client will be removed, and no new participants will be accepted.

“Dark Souls: Remastered” launches on the PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 25, 2018. The Nintendo Switch version of the game as well as its Solaire amiibo will be available later this summer.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game was initially expected to roll out with the other versions of the game, but was delayed last month.

“The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true ‘Dark Souls’ experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console,” according to a press release put out at the time by Namco Bandai.

Bandai Namco wasn’t more specific about the reasons for the delay, but it is worth noting that the game still hasn’t had the announced network test that was supposed to hit the Nintendo eShop “soon” after the game’s March 8 announcement. Nintendo Switch Online is meant to hit this September.

The remastered port will include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, as well as improved framerate and resolution from the original “Dark Souls” game. This marks the franchise’s debut on a Nintendo platform and as a portable title. Remastered will deliver “unique capabilities” for the Switch version and dynamic 4K resolution to the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and on Steam. Bandai Namco says that the game will allow up to six players to join online to help, or hurt, each other throughout their quest.

“’Dark Souls: Remastered’ delivers the same great gameplay, online mechanics, and environmental storytelling that has inspired countless game players and developers,” Kasumi Yogi, associate brand manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., said in a statement. “We are excited to watch the thriving ‘Dark Souls’ community grow and support new players experiencing the title for the first time.”