‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ on Nintendo Switch Delayed to ‘Later This Summer’

The Nintendo Switch version of “Dark Souls: Remastered,” as well as the Solaire amiibo, will no longer hit on May 25, Bandai Namco announced Tuesday morning. The game and its amiibo are now hitting sometime later this summer.

“The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true “Dark Souls” experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console,” according to the press release. The PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and STEAM versions of “Dark Souls: Remastered” will still be released on May 25, 2018.

Bandai Namco wasn’t more specific about the reasons for the delay, but it is worth noting that the game still hasn’t had the announced network test that was supposed to hit the Nintendo eShop “soon” after the game’s March 8 announcement. Nintendo Switch Online is meant to hit in September 2018. Bandai Namco and Nintendo did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment

The remastered port will include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, as well as improved framerate and resolution from the original “Dark Souls” game. This marks the franchise’s debut on a Nintendo platform and as a portable title. Remastered will deliver “unique capabilities” for the Switch version and dynamic 4K resolution to the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and on Steam. Bandai Namco says that the game will allow up to six players to join online to help, or hurt, each other throughout their quest.

Related Watch 'Splatoon 2' Characters Perform 'Live' at Swiss Concert Nintendo Labo Brings the Magic of Cardboard to Video Games

“Dark Souls: Remastered delivers the same great gameplay, online mechanics, and environmental storytelling that has inspired countless game players and developers,” said Kasumi Yogi, Associate Brand Manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., in a written statement. “We are excited to watch the thriving Dark Souls community grow and support new players experiencing the title for the first time.”

The game will sell for $39.99 for the console versions, no price has been set for the steam version yet.