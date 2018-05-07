‘Fortnite’ Comes to ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Thanks to ‘Complex Control’ Mod

“Grand Theft Auto V” is popular, but it can’t touch the likes of “PUBG” and “Fortnite,” which have captured the hearts of battle royale fans around the world. A new mod for Rockstar Games’ latest open-world urban adventure might change all that, even if it’s just to get the game on the map for battle royale enthusiasts. “Complex Control,” the brainchild of modder Theaetik, transforms the expansive adventure into something of a single-player battle royale shooter for PC players that promises “something new to experience every run.”

The mod finds players alternating between controlling and surviving an in-game zone where AI characters can drive up or parachute in and kill everything in sight. The catch? It’s all played via single-player mode. In that regard, it’s just like playing a regular battle royale title, only with “Grand Theft Auto V” mechanics and AI. There are other interesting features that help set it apart from the rest of the pack, though, that includes permadeath and permanent progression, elements borrowed from the roguelike genre. Permadeath is exactly what it sounds like: Once your character dies in-game, they’re gone for good. Permanent progression, on the other hand, means that characters will always retain any experience earned.

There are over 70 different characters with color-matched weapons and vehicles to choose from, as well as 50 unique abilities with their own set of cooldowns. Custom characters can progress up until their death, or they can be traded out for a different one further on down the line. It’s nearly a standalone experience, given that it has its own independent save system and a slick user interface.

“Complex Control” is available as a free mod for “Grand Theft Auto V” PC players and can be downloaded here. Despite five years having passed since the game originally released, the game is still going strong, with the “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” out now, enticing new players into jumping aboard and trying out the chaotic “Grand Theft Auto Online” multiplayer component. It remains to be seen if Rockstar Games has any plans for an official future battle royale expansion in the future, but for now “Complex Control” should do rather nicely for anyone looking to scratch that particular itch.