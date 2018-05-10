Korean Police Nab Serial Claw Machine Thief

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Graph, people look at prizes in a claw machine game at an arcade in Atlantic City, N.J. The game is an arcade and amusement park staple with a dedicated fan base. New Jersey state Sen. Nicholas Scutari feels the claw machines target young children who think they can easily snatch a big prize. He's proposed legislation that calls for more oversight of the claw game, which is regulated by the state's Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission, which oversees the amusement industryThe Claw Game, Atlantic City, USA - 10 Aug 2016
CREDIT: Mel Evans/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald.

Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, 12 total, committed since March 2017. The man reportedly used the same method of breaking into the machines and stole about 4.7 million won, which he allegedly used on living and entertainment expenses.

Police tracked him down after finding his fingerprints at the crime scene, the Korea Herald reported. They then used his cell phone to locate him at an internet cafe in the area.

Claw machine games are apparently booming in South Korea thanks to people looking for a quick thrill for a small amount of money. The number of registered machine shops rose nationwide from 147 to 880 between August and December of last year, according to the country’s Game Rating and Administration Committee (via the Korea Herald). The statistics did not include countless stand-alone machines set up near convenience stores, restaurants, or subway stations.

Some experts attribute the rising popularity of claw machines to a down economy. South Korea’s economy is expected to slow to 2.5% this year, the Korea Herald reported. Youth unemployment reached its highest rate since 2000 in 2015 at 9.2%. Artificial intelligence firm Daum Soft told the Korea Herald the claw machines offer a small sense of achievement to young people in a highly competitive society at a time when their disposable income is shrinking.

More Gaming

  • Graph, people look at prizes in

    Korean Police Nab Serial Claw Machine Thief

    Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald. Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, […]

  • VIEW Conference Opens Registration for 2018

    VIEW Conference 2018 Opens Registration

    Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald. Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, […]

  • Nintendo Unveils Adjustable Charging Stand for

    Nintendo Unveils Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch

    Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald. Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, […]

  • New VR Clubhouses Unites Fans with

    New Overwatch League VR Clubhouses Unite Fans With Teams

    Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald. Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, […]

  • "Rage" Twitter Account Corrects, But Doesn't

    'Rage' Twitter Account Corrects, but Doesn't Deny Sequel Rumor

    Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald. Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    'Monster Hunter: World' is Capcom's 'Best-Selling Game' Ever

    Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald. Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, […]

  • 'PES 2019' Gets August Release Date

    'PES 2019' Gets August Release Date

    Police in Daegu, South Korea arrested a man suspected of a string of thefts in claw machine arcades, according to the Korea Herald. Authorities say the 33-year-old broke into a coin exchange machine with a screwdriver and made off with nearly 800,000 won ($740 USD) on April 12. They said he admitted to other thefts, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad