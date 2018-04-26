‘Stardew Valley’ Publisher Chucklefish Reveals New Sci-Fi Adventure ‘Eastward’

Video game developer and publisher Chucklefish is teaming up with Shanghai-based indie studio Pixpil on sci-fi adventure “Eastward,” it announced Thursday.

“Eastward” was built around pixel artist Hong Moran’s post-apocalyptic designs. It combines a visual style inspired by ’90s Japanese animation with a fondness for classic RPGs like “Mother” and “The Legend of Zelda.” It’s a single-player, dual-character adventure RPG with puzzle-solving and dungeon elements, according to its website. Pixpil began working on it in 2015 with only a three-member team. It’s since brought in composer Joel Corelitz (“Hohokum,” “The Unfinished Swan”) and sound design studio Hyperduck Soundworks to assist.

The official description reads:

“In the not-too-distant future, the world around is falling to ruin, as the human population shrinks to an all-time low. You play as a hardworking digger named John, who discovers a mysterious young girl in a secret facility underneath his digging site. After being exiled from his village, John must guide this girl through dangerous decaying cities, inhabited by hordes of monsters and a quirky cast of characters!”

Chucklefish is an independent developer and publisher based in London that occasionally provides support to other indie devs. Its biggest hit to date is the farming sim/RPG “Stardew Valley,” which has sold over 3.5 million copies across multiple platforms, according to market research company SuperData. Its next big project is a “Harry Potter”-esque magic school sim called “Spellbound.”

There’s no word yet on price, platforms, or release date for “Eastward.” Pixpil said on its website that console support is “unconfirmed, but very possible!” So, expect it on PC, if nothing else, at a future date.