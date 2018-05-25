“Call of Duty Black Ops 4’s” Roman Zombie Map Will Also Feature Guns

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” isn’t just doubling down on its popular zombie mode, it’s tripling down.

During last week’s unveiling of “Black Ops 4,” Treyarch developers took to the stage one at a time to detail the three different experiences players will go on in their attack on zombies in the upcoming game. There will be Blood of the Dead, a classic zombies’ mode which drops players back into the storyline of previous Black Ops titles; and then there’s Voyage of Dispair, which features a new cast who find themselves on the Titanic; finally, there’s a story that takes place in an arena in ancient Rome. The trailer for that Rome experience, simply called IX, shows the new cast of characters taking on an army of the undead not with firearms, but the swords, axes, and shields.

Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting was very careful about what more he said about the zombie modes in a recent interview.

“Right now the way we’re talking about zombies is very teasery and high level,” he said.

He was willing to answer one pressing question though: Will the IX map consist entirely of melee weapons?

“There are weapons in that map that aren’t just melee,” he said. “You don’t see that in the teaser. We don’t want to go too much into details. It’s precious.”

Related 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Explores the 40-Year Gap Between Previous Two Games 'Call of Duty Black Ops 4' Battle Royale Features Remain a Mystery

He said that the Blood of the Dead map, which brings back the mode’s original characters, is something “fans have been clamoring for, for a long time.”

It sounds like what was shown at the event was just the tip of the zombie iceberg. Bunting said they teams are putting a lot of energy into these new zombie experiences.

“We are going to put every bit of passion and love into everyone one of those experiences,” he said. “There is no shortage of energy for making zombie levels. There is definitely room for more.”

And, as with the game’s still mostly mysterious Specialist solo levels, Bunting promise that the team will be talking more about the many ways to take on zombies “later.”